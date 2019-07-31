 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

CAB Will Become Fully Lodha Compliant: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 31 July 2019 23:50 IST

Sourav Ganguly said that the state association will give voting rights to former international players, complying fully with the new constitution set by Lodha committee.

CAB Will Become Fully Lodha Compliant: Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly said that the state association will give voting rights to former international players. © Twitter

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly said on Wednesday that the state association will give voting rights to former international players, complying fully with the new constitution set by the Supreme Court appointed Justice RM Lodha committee. In the special general meeting it was decided that CAB will wait till the Supreme Court hearing on August 8 before changing its constitution. "We will give them voting rights if the court does not change the verdict. After this we will be fully Lodha compliant," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata after the meeting.

"After the amendment we will appoint an electoral officer. We will then proceed with the AGM after August 8. As of now we will wait for the court's order," Ganguly added.

The process of filing the new electoral roll will start after the only point left, which was giving voting rights to former international players, is complied as per the constitution set by the Supreme Court.

The CAB currently has 121 members with voting rights and has more than 15 former international men's and women's cricketers.

Meanwhile, the CAB has decided to confer former India player and Bengal mentor Arul Lal with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual ceremony on August 3.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CAB will give voting rights to former international players
  • CAB currently has 121 members with voting rights
  • CAB has more than 15 former international men's and women's cricketers
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach
Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach
West Indies vs India: Sourav Ganguly Questions Shubman Gill And Ajinkya Rahane
West Indies vs India: Sourav Ganguly Questions Shubman Gill And Ajinkya Rahane's ODI Exclusion
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would
"MS Dhoni Coming In At No. 5 Would've Made A Difference": Sachin Tendulkar After India's World Cup Exit
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's Sticky Form Temporary And He Will Prove That In Remaining Matches: Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.