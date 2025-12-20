Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly revealed that he once had a standoff with BCCI selectors over Anil Kumble's spot in the squad for the series against Australia. In 2003, Ganguly was the captain and wanted Kumble to be part of the team traveling to Australia for a Test series. However, the selectors were of the opinion that India should take a left-arm spinner, considering the success Daniel Vettori had enjoyed Down Under. Ganguly remained adamant and was even willing to put his captaincy on the line to include Kumble in the team. His trust was rewarded as Kumble finished with 24 wickets from three Test matches and helped India draw the series.

“On the 2003 tour of Australia, Anil Kumble stood up, and he finished the year with the highest number of wickets. I couldn't dream of not having Anil Kumble in the team, especially on the tour of Australia. I remember the selectors telling me I needed a left-arm spinner because of how well Daniel Vettori had bowled when New Zealand toured before us. He did exceptionally well. But I said, ‘No, I am not going to leave without him.' I still remember that night in Hyderabad, after the semi-final. I was told that if the team didn't do well, I might not be the captain again. I said, ‘We'll see once the series finishes,'” Ganguly told Harsha Bhogle on The Captain's Calm.

Ganguly, who is considered one of the most influential Indian captains ever, also recalled facing tough questions and said that if someone wants to be the captain of the Indian cricket team, they need to be ready to face them.

“I have been asked that question many times. I remember a journalist asking me, ‘Not many people have come back from Pakistan as a captain.' So, these are challenges. If you want to be the captain of India, you will be asked this question. So, stand up, be strong, and be ready to accept it. Work those hard miles, those extra miles to back what you say. That's what's important,” he added.