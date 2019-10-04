 
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Imran Khan's Speech At UN

Updated: 04 October 2019 00:09 IST

Sourav Ganguly joined Virender Sehwag in slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Imran Khan
Sourav Ganguly replied on Virender Sehwag's tweet about Imran Khan's speech. © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday, joined Virender Sehwag in slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week. "Viru .. I see this and I am shocked ..a speech which is unheard of .. a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most .. and the leader speaks such rubbish ..not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew ..speech in UN was poor," Ganguly replied on Sehwag's tweet.

American anchors humiliated the cricketer-turned-prime minister for his latest gaffe on live television and Virender Sehwag shared that video on Twitter with the caption, "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."

Imran Khan had mocked the infrastructure in the United States, saying "You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here."

The anchors blasted Imran Khan by saying "You don't sound like the prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx".

On Wednesday, cricketers Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also slammed Imran Khan for his speech at the UNGA.

"Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony and peace. @ImranKhanPTI from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs & economic growth, not war & harbouring terrorism #india," Shami tweeted.

"At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan's choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote peace," Harbhajan tweeted.

"At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan's choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote peace," Irfan Pathan wrote.

India had issued a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UNGA, saying his threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship".

