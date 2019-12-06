 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Bit Too Much": Sourav Ganguly On Two Day-Night Tests Against Australia In 2021

Updated: 06 December 2019 15:44 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said playing two pink ball Tests against Australia in 2021 would be a "bit too much" but they are mulling the idea of having one day-night Test every series.

"Bit Too Much": Sourav Ganguly On Two Day-Night Tests Against Australia In 2021
Sourav Ganguly denied possibility of playing two day-night Tests against Australia in 2021. © AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to request the BCCI to agree for more than one Day-Night Test during India's 2021 tour Down Under but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said such a proposal would be a "bit too much". A CA delegation, led by its Chairman Earl Eddings, is expected to meet BCCI top brass during the three-match ODI series in India starting January 14 next year.

"As you build that trust and build that relationship you have that chat," Eddings told ESPNCricinfo.

"Pleasingly they've played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they've got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I've got no doubt they'll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that's down the track to when we catch up with them in January," he added.

However, Ganguly didn't seem keen on the idea. "I have not heard anything officially from Cricket Australia. Two out of four will be a bit too much...it can't replace traditional Test matches. But we can have one Pink Test every series," Ganguly said during the 'India Today Conclave (East)' in Kolkata.

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts, while talking to ABC Radio recently, also spoke about having more than one Day/Night Tests during what is meant to be a four-match Test series.

"...in my heart I'd say four from four, in my head we'd love to play one of the four as a day-night Test, he said

 Eddings said CA also wants the BCCI to consider adding one more Test to the traditional four-match series that the two countries play.

"Ideally we want to be playing five Tests against India, hopefully in the future we can do that as well," he said.

India's maiden Day-Night Test was a result of the initiative taken by Ganguly, one of the country's most successful and charismatic former captains.

He managed to convince Bangladesh for a Day-Night game within a week of taking over on October 23.

"The fact India are playing day-night Test cricket is a great thing. It shows that he cares about the game. We've exchanged letters, I'm going over there with some of our board members in early January for some of the ODIs where I hope to meet with the new BCCI administration," Eddings said of Ganguly.

"I want to stress we've got a very strong relationship with India, there's a lot of mutual respect there. While we have our differences because we've got different needs, the relationship is very strong," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly said they can have one day-night Test every series
  • CA is set to request the BCCI to agree for more than one day-night Test
  • Ganguly denied possibility of playing two pink ball Tests vs Australia
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Counters Virat Kohli, Says Let Rishabh Pant Go Through MS Dhoni Chants
Sourav Ganguly Counters Virat Kohli, Says Let Rishabh Pant Go Through MS Dhoni Chants
India Chase Well In T20Is, Need To Do The Same Batting First: Sourav Ganguly
India Chase Well In T20Is, Need To Do The Same Batting First: Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Wants At Least One Match In A Series To Be Pink-Ball Test
Sourav Ganguly Wants At Least One Match In A Series To Be Pink-Ball Test
Sourav Ganguly Reveals A Player Was Approached By Bookie During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Sourav Ganguly Reveals A Player Was Approached By Bookie During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
No Need For Full-Time CAC, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
No Need For Full-Time CAC, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.