Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already left for Ireland, where India will play a two-match series starting June 26. The 15-year-old's rise has been pretty rapid. From scoring the fastest ton by an Indian in IPL 2025 to playing a match-winning knock in the U-19 World Cup final to finishing as the top-scorer in IPL 2026, it has been a whirlwind tour. Now, Sooryavanshi steps into the big boys' club. While the elder Sooryavanshi is making waves, his younger brother Aashirvad is also taking baby steps in the world of cricket.

Sooryavanshi often shares photos of his brother's cricket exploits. On Wednesday, he shared a scorecard which read that Aashirvad had slammed 168 off 199 balls, with 19 fours and six sixes. Aashirvad was playing for Ruishav XI and the team scored 311/7.

Internet reacted in awe after the screenshot was shared.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's younger brother Ashirwad Sooryavanshi once again score a century today.



Ashirwad Sooryavanshi today score 168 runs in 119 balls including 6 sixes and 19 fours with strike rate of 141.



- Yashasvi Jaiswal trade news coming, so Ashirwad Sooryavanshi… pic.twitter.com/KbbeMIy9SZ — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 24, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has announced the arrival of his lil brother. Ashirvad 🔥#VaibhavSooryavanshi #AshirvadSooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/bVGVoP0Wyu — Haseeb's Talks 🏏 (@jabhaikamkar) June 24, 2026

Don't be surprised if the Sooryavanshi brothers will open for RR next year 💥 pic.twitter.com/LFPaWIFuYj — अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) June 24, 2026

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi mania has spread among cricket fans across Europe ahead of his possible debut against Ireland, and they are jostling for tickets even at the last minute, says former India and Irish cricketer MV Narasimha Rao. The wonder kid could be making his India debut during the two-match T20I series against Ireland, beginning in Belfast on June 26, and Rao, like many others, can't wait to see him in real time.

"I think they (local organisers) will have to put more seats because this stadium (Stormont ground) has only 7,000 seats or something. Already, people from other parts of Europe like Paris etc. want to come. Hopefully, we can find a way to accommodate them," Rao told PTI from Strabane, Ireland.

"So, I think it will be history, a momentous day if he makes his debut in Ireland. It was unexpected, and in the last 10 days, there's really been big excitement here," he added.

Rao, who played four Tests for India and then for Ireland in the mid-90s before they attained ICC member status, said Sooryavanshi may enjoy batting in Belfast.

"He's phenomenal, great to watch, and I'd watched him on television during the IPL. He may enjoy batting as the wickets here are generally slow, and Ireland doesn't have the same kind of fast bowlers, you know, with pace," he said

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