The Mumbai team has done wonders in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, accumulating some memorable wins, especially with Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer in the middle. In his last match for the team, Sarfaraz slammed a brilliant 57-ball ton before going on to put 157 on the board, in 75 balls. In the same match, his brother Musheer bagged a half-century. With the siblings playing for Mumbai, Sarfaraz opened up on what it is like playing alongside his brother.

"We've played together for years, so we understand each other's game really well. We learn from each other's successes and failures. Even though he is much younger, Musheer's guidance matters because he thinks differently," Sarfaraz said in a chat with the Times of India.

While Sarfaraz is the elder of the two, it doesn't mean he wouldn't listen to Musheer's advice. Sometimes, though, Sarfaraz admitted that the suggestions make him angry.

"When we're in the middle, we keep talking about how to handle a bowler or pace the innings. Musheer always tells me something or the other. Sometimes I get angry, but I never take his suggestions lightly," Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz, who last played for India in November 2024, arrived in the middle when Mumbai weren't in the most comfortable position against Goa. But, he and Mushree done phenomenally well to steer the team forward.

"When I came in, the run-rate wasn't too high because both openers saw off the tricky first hour. "It's always difficult in the morning when the ball is doing a bit," Sarfaraz said.

"I settled down first and then attacked as the pitch eased out. The plan was to score as many runs as possible and set a strong target. By the time I came to the crease, Musheer was batting really well," he added.