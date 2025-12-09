A superstar in Indian women's cricket, Smriti Mandhana announced the heartbreaking news of her wedding being called off on Sunday, confirming that she and Palash Muchhal have gone their separate ways, after nearly tying the knot on November 23. As Mandhana resumes cricketing practice, ahead of Team India's T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month, an old interview of hers has resurfaced in which the cricketer talked about moving on from low times.

Mandhana has cricket to thank for the way she went on to nurture her personality. Just like in cricket, where there's always the next game to look forward to, Mandhana tries to focus on the next task at hand whenever she feels low.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay three years ago, she had said: "It's pretty easy for me. I have short-term goals. Say if I feel low today, I will just start writing what I have to work on for the next six days or for the next seven days, in my batting or in my fitness. So once I start doing that, I just forget what's happening. I just focus on what I have to do."

"So when I change my headspace into what I have to do in the next 6-7 days, I don't know, I just feel like there's so much to look forward to," she added.

After being made to face arguably the biggest setback in her personal life, Mandhana is trying to muster up the courage to start from scratch again.

"You have to always start your day as a new day because you start your innings on zero, even if you score a hundred," she had said in the video.

"So that's the biggest takeaway from what I have learnt. Whatever happens in your life the next day is a fresh day," she mentioned.

The Indian women's team's next cricketing assignment is the 5-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21.