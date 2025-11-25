Smriti Mandhana is one of the biggest names in the Indian cricket circuit. The southpaw is a member of the 2025 Women's World Cup-winning Indian team. She emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with a tally of 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25. The batter smashed one century and two fifties in the tournament. In the final match against South Africa, Mandhana scored a crucial 45 as India Women won the game by 52 runs to clinch their first-ever World Cup.

Since the unprecedented title win, the market value of Mandhana has soared. The new high would translate into endorsement deals of over Rs 1 crore, according to the management firms handling her, claimed a PTI report.

What is the net worth of Smriti Mandhana?

As per multiple reports that came in late 2025, Mandhana's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 32 and Rs 34 crore.

Major sources of Mandhana's earnings -

BCCI Central Contract: An important member of the team, Mandhana is one of the few players in 'Grade A' of the BCCI's annual player retainership for Team India (Senior Women). She earns an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh from the Board.

Fixed Match Fee: The player gets Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI game, and Rs 3 lakh for every T20I contest she plays for India.

Women's Premier League Salary: Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the history of WPL. She earns Rs 3.4 crore every season after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) paid the whopping amount for the Indian batter at the 2023 mega auction.

Brand Endorsements: The Indian opener is also the brand ambassador of big brands like Nike, Hyundai, Red Bull, Garnier, and Hero. According to a report in Economic Times, Mandhana charges Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for every brand endorsement, depending upon the longevity of the association and deliverables.

Properties and cars owned by Mandhana -

Mandhana resides in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, where she owns a home that features amenities such as a personal gym, home theatre, library, and a garden.

She reportedly also owns properties in Mumbai and Delhi and runs a local restaurant, SM-18 Sports Cafe, as per multiple reports.

Not a big fan of luxury cars, as per her own admission, Smriti is said to have first bought a Maruti Suzuki Swift for her father, later a Hyundai Creta for her brother. She herself drives a Range Rover Evoque worth around Rs 70 lakh.