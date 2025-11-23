The highly anticipated wedding ceremony of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed after a sudden and distressing family emergency. Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack while preparations for the wedding were underway at the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Sangli, Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's business manager, confirmed.

Mr. Mandhana was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sangli, where he is currently admitted for urgent treatment. Sources close to the family confirmed that both Smriti Mandhana and her immediate family quickly rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

As of now, the family has stated that Mr. Mandhana's condition is stable and under observation, offering a small measure of relief during this difficult time. The wedding management officially informed the media that today's ceremony has been called off. It is not yet known when the wedding festivities will resume.

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager said.

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he added.

The information regarding the cancellation was shared with the media. The planned marriage between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely, and work to remove the decorations at the Samdol wedding venue is currently underway.

The couple and their families have requested privacy as they focus on the health and recovery of Srinivas Mandhana.

Smriti and Palash were expected to tie the nuptial knot on November 23 in front of close family members and fans in Sangli, Maharashtra. Many members of the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team were with Smriti during the wedding celebrations.

Over the last few days, several videos and pictures of the couple's Bollywood-like pre-wedding festivities were shared on social media. However, the couple would now need to wait a little longer before their wedding becomes official.

From vibrant Haldi and Mehandi ceremony to friendly cricket matches between the teams led by the bride and the groom, a grand celebratory extravaganza was planned by the couple, their friends and family members. But now, the remaining festivities have been indefinitely postponed.