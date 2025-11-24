Indian women's cricket team superstar Smriti Mandhana had to postpone her wedding ceremony on Sunday after her father displayed heart attack-like symptoms. An ambulance was sent to the wedding venue quickly after the symptoms emerged, and Smriti's father was soon taken to a local hospital. The medical emergency in the family even brought the wedding festivities to a halt, with Smriti refusing to go ahead with the ceremony in her father's absence. It has now been learned that even Smriti's fiancé Palash Muchhal had to be taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

NDTV sources have confirmed that Palash had to go to a private hospital for treatment due to a viral infection and increased acidity. However, the issue wasn't serious. In fact, after receiving treatment, Palash has already departed the hospital for the hotel.

What's the Update On Smriti Mandhana's Father's Health?

Smriti Mandhana's family doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, said a medical team is monitoring the health condition of her father. If Mr. Mandhana makes the required progress, he could be discharged today.

"At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation," he told PTI.

"Blood pressure is also elevated, efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family are in contact with us."

A week-long celebration was already going on in Sangli, the Indian cricket team star's hometown, in Maharashtra, ahead of the much-anticipated nuptial knot ceremony on Sunday.

As far as the remaining rituals and wedding ceremony plans are concerned, the entire programme was postponed indefinitely. The revised wedding date and schedule of the remaining festivities depend upon the speed of the progress Smriti's father makes.

With Inputs From Sharad Satpute