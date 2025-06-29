India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana and opener Shafali Verma registered their names in the elite list as they went on to build a 77-run partnership in the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

A 77-run opening stand between Mandhana (112 runs off 62 balls) and Shafali (20 in 22 balls, with three fours) kicked things off for the Women in Blue.

This partnership helped both the batters register a record of the most 50-plus stands in Women's T20Is for any wicket, which is 21.

Mandhana also made history as she became the first-ever women's cricketer from India to slam centuries in all formats of international cricket. During the game, the left-handed opener smashed 112 in just 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 180.65.