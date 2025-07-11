The prolific Smriti Mandhana has attributed the Indian women's team's historic limited overs series win in England to exceptional bowling and high quality fielding. Vice-captain Mandhana praised the team's all-round performance after securing its first T20I series win in England with a game to spare, with the fifth and final match scheduled here on Saturday. "The way our bowlers performed in all four matches, even in the third T20, their comeback was remarkable. They restricted England in the last 4-5 overs, conceding only around 25 runs.

"They were clear about their fielding. I would put it down to these two aspects... the kind of clarity and the kind of fielding everyone's done," Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI on its website.

India scripted history with their six-wicket victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"Everyone is definitely looking much fitter now. I would just say a lot of credit goes to them. I just feel like they were under a lot of pressure coming into the series, but the way they came and bowled here makes me very happy.

"Everyone was really pumped. Everyone was ready to go. We were just waiting for the right moment. Sometimes, you kind of get that vibe that everyone's in tuned in. There was a hunger in everyone's eyes, and I believe it truly showed in our performance," she added.

One of the most prominent figures in Indian cricket and a top batter of the women's game globally, Mandhana said they were aware that the team was on the verge of making history before the fourth game against England.

"We discussed in the huddle that we were on the verge of making history, as we had never beaten England in a T20I series on their home turf. I am extremely pleased with everyone's performance. It's amazing what these girls have accomplished," the senior player said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)