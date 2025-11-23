The wedding ceremony of Indian cricketing star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, celebrated today with great fanfare, experienced a moment of unexpected drama when a medical emergency briefly clouded the joyous atmosphere. NDTV sources have confirmed that an ambulance was rushed to the spot after a person attending the wedding function suffered a minor heart attack. The ceremony, attended by prominent personalities and the couple's closest relatives, was in full swing when the sound of an ambulance siren cut through the celebrations. The emergency vehicle's sudden and unexpected arrival at the venue caused immediate concern and confusion among the guests and well-wishers present at the venue.

It has been learned by NDTV sources that the condition of the said person is slightly critical, and the treatment is underway at Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli. In fact, due to this medical emergency, there are chances that the wedding could be postponed.

No confirmation is available yet on the identity of the person who had to face the medical emergency, but the person is said to be closely associated with the Mandhana family. The person was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The individual was quickly transferred to a local hospital for further treatment. However, due to concerns over privacy and confidentiality, neither the family nor the event organisers have issued any official statement concerning the patient's identity or the nature of the illness.

Despite the momentary tension caused by the incident, the planned wedding rituals resumed quickly. The event is continuing as scheduled, though the sudden development is bound to draw the attention of fans tracking the grand matrimonial proceedings. How things develop in the coming hours isn't known at the moment, but there are chances of the wedding being postponed.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had finalised November 23 as the day to take the next step in their relationship. Earlier, Palash confirmed that the wedding will be an intimate affair, to be held in Sangli in the afternoon. Over the last few days, several videos and pictures of the couple's pre-wedding festivities have flooded the internet.