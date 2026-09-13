Indian women's cricket team superstar Smriti Mandhana is a true icon in the modern game. As one of the pillars of the team, Mandhana has done wonders for the country. Blessed with exemplary batting talent and leadership skills, Mandhana is the sort of player who has inspired thousands to take up cricket. While her cricketing graph has continued to soar, her personal life witnessed a huge setback when her marriage had to be called off. During a podcast, Mandhana was asked about the 'hardest night' she had to endure in her life. The inspiring cricketer took an extended break before clarifying that she is "only going to talk about cricket".

Since her marriage was called off, Mandhana hasn't spoken about Palash Muchhal, the man she was supposed to get married to last year. Even in the podcast, Mandhana said that she is only going to talk about her cricketing journey when asked about the 'hardest night' by Shamani.

"What has been the hardest night of your life?" Shamani asked. Mandhana looked to be holding back tears and paused for several seconds before answering.

She briefly mentioned "probably some World Cup" without specifying a particular tournament or match. The conversation stayed away from personal or deeper emotional territory, explicitly stating, "I'll only speak about cricket." She later said that even the Covid-19 time was pretty difficult for her.

Raj Shamani was trying hard to make Smriti Mandhana spill something about her last relationship.



But Smriti Mandhana kept beating around the bush pic.twitter.com/JkecLILgTi — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 13, 2026

Speaking of her character, Mandhana said that she doesn't come across as a person with anger issues, but she has a lot of anger in her. When asked if she is someone who takes revenge, Mandhana clarified that she is not someone who believes in that.

"No one resonates with me, but I could get very angry. Don't take panga with me, kind of a thing. Till I don't come in your way, don't come in my way. I won't take revenge, but I'll not forget it either. But I won't do bad things to anyone.

When asked if she easily forgives people, Mandhana said: "I would forgive but not forget."

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