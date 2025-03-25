India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma held on to their third positions respectively in the latest ICC Women's T20I batter and bowlers' rankings issued in Dubai on Tuesday. Besides Mandhana, no other Indian is in the top-10 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur placed 11th position, Jemimah Rodrigues ranked 15th and Shafali Verma a rung below. The batters' list is led by Australia's Beth Mooney, followed by teammate Tahlia McGrath. Mooney increased her lead at the top following scores of 75 not and 70 against New Zealand. Phoebe Litchfield gained three places to move to 22nd overall following an innings of 32 in the second clash with the White Ferns.

Star all-rounder Melie Kerr gained two places on the list for T20I batters following her innings of 40 in the second match of the series against Australia, while fellow New Zealander Georgia Plimmer improved 20 spots to move to 50th on the back of some consistent innings at the top of the order over the last month.

Deepti continued to occupy her third spot among bowlers behind England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan.

The plaudits continue to arrive for Annabel Sutherland as the Australian all-rounder reached a new career-high rating on the latest ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings.

Sutherland, who has featured in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year in the last two years and won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award twice in 2024, reached a new personal best rating for T20I bowlers and leaped two places to the fourth spot after her four-wicket haul against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The right-armer collected four wickets as Australia bowled the White Ferns out for just 122 in reply to their massive total of 204/3 and in the process opened up an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-game series.

Darcie Brown, meanwhile, moved 12 spots to reach 18th overall following figures of 2/23 against New Zealand in the second game of their series.

Kerr remains in second place behind West Indies' Hayley Matthews in the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with McGrath (up three rungs to 18th) and Sutherland (up one spot to 21st) among the biggest movers this week.

