Sri Lanka batter Avishka Fernando is likely to be ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Sri Lanka's likely squad were expected to enter the bio-secure bubble on Sunday, but Fernando - whose positive test arrived before the bubble was formed - will not join the rest of the team.

Early return of the previously banned trio - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka may fill the void of Fernando's absence.

Fernando had been in good form, having struck 100 off 64, and 63 off 41 in the last two matches of the Lankan Premier League.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be locking horns for ODI series, starting from January 16. All three matches will be played in Pallekele, with the second and third games on January 18 and January 21.