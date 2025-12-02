Murmurs, rumours, and a lack of clarity surround the careers of two superstars: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. That has been the story of Indian cricket over the last few days. Since Kohli and Rohit returned to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa, which started on Sunday, the focus has been on whether the duo will be persisted with until the 2027 World Cup. Form and fitness-wise, both are in top shape. Rohit was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against Australia in October. In the first ODI against South Africa, he slammed a half-century, while Kohli scored a fine ton-his 52nd in the ODI format.

Amidst this confusion, a report claimed that the relationship between Kohli and India head coach Gautam Gambhir has turned frosty. In fact, some reports also suggested that there would be a meeting between top BCCI officials and the Indian team management.

NDTV has learnt that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was supposed to meet Kohli ahead of the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. However, since the "situation was not good," another selector, Pragyan Ojha, was sent as a mediator. Videos of the two having an intense chat at the airport have surfaced on social media.

Another clip emerged from the same setting in which Ojha could be seen speaking to Rohit Sharma while sitting alongside Gambhir. Kohli, however, was not part of this discussion. These visual cues, though open to interpretation, continue to intensify public focus on the alleged communication gap and discord among senior figures in the Indian dressing room.

The recent wave of speculation surrounding veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma revolves around their relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The players' limited-overs future and a purported breakdown in communication have become a concern for Indian cricket's well-wishers.

Reports suggest a "borderline cold" relationship and a communication gap between Gambhir and the duo, which contrasts sharply with Gambhir's assertive style and his emphasis on a team-first culture over 'superstar' status. Furthermore, the speculation is fuelled by the team's poor Test results under Gambhir, which has led to him receiving intense social media abuse from fans, with some reports claiming the BCCI is concerned about the worsening sentiments.