Google Doodle Honours Sir Don Bradman On His Birth Anniversary

Google celebrated cricket great Sir Donald George Bradman's birth anniversary (what would have been his 110th birthday) with a doodle on their homepage on Monday. The doodle featured an animated image of the Australian legend playing a shot with the text -- "Sir Donald George "The Don" Bradman's 110th Birthday". Bradman is regarded as one of the greatest batsman to ever grace the game. The Australian cricketing legend played 52 Tests, scoring 6,996 runs at an unmatched average of 99.94. He had 29 centuries and 13 fifties to his name with a high score of 334.

India's batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who by many is regarded as the greatest batsman ever after Sir Don Bradman, also paid homage to the Australian legend by remembering his last meeting with 'The Don'.

It's been 20 years since I met the inspirational Sir #DonBradman but that special memory is so vivid. I still recall his amazing wit, warmth, and wisdom. Remembering him fondly today, on what would have been his 110th birthday. pic.twitter.com/JXsKxKwZJm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2018

Besides the 29 centuries, Bradman also scored 12 double-hundreds in Test. Bradman came excruciatingly close to averaging 100 in Tests. He needed just four runs in his final innings to hit the landmark but was dismissed on the second ball for a duck by England spinner Eric Hollies at the Oval in 1948.

Bradman tormented the English and scored 19 centuries in Ashes Tests, seven more than any other batsman. In the 1930 Ashes series, he scored a record 974 runs, 309 of them coming in one memorable day at Headingley. Bradman averaged a whopping 139.14 in the series with a high score of 334 runs and four centuries to his name.

Sir Don played 234 first-class matches and in 338 innings, amassed 28,067 runs at an average of 95.14 with a high score of 452 not out. Incredibly, he hit 117 hundreds and 69 half-centuries.

Batting aside, Bradman also bowled leg-break and took two Test wickets. In first-class cricket, the Australian took 36 wickets with a best of three for 35.