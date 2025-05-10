The sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket has left the selectors in jeopardy as they need to find a new captain for India's upcoming tour to England. India will be facing England in a five-match Test series, which will kick-start from June 20 and the squad is yet to be announced. This is going to be an important series for both the teams as it will also mark the beginning of 2025-27 cycle of World Test Championship. Rohit took to Instagram on Wednesday and bid adieu to the longest format of the game, stating that he will continue to represent India in the ODIs.

As Rohit hung his boots, the selectors are looking to groom a young captain and according to reports, the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have emerged as the top contenders. The report also stated that the selectors are unlikely to handover the job to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in order to manage his workload.

Bumrah has led India several times and the most-recent being the first and fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Recently, former selection committee chairman MSK Prasad backed Bumrah as the perfect successor of Rohit and stated that the pacer should be appointed as India's captain in the longest format.

"Why not, man? Why not? Since he's fit now, why not?" Prasad told India Today on being asked if Bumrah is still in contention for the captaincy.

"You have three choices right now: Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul. These are the three options. If you're looking at Bumrah, he will obviously play both cycles-this one and the next-so there's nothing wrong. And whatever opportunities he's had to lead, he's done extremely well," he added.

Prasad further stated that Gill is also a good choice but he first needs to maintain his good performance at No.3 position in Tests.

"I think I'm okay with either of them (Gill or Bumrah). They're considering both. I think to start off with a series like England, we don't want anyone getting under pressure," said Prasad.

"See, I think Shubman needs one good series in England or New Zealand so he can focus on his batting. So, I think Bumrah is a fantastic leader. There's no second thought about that. You can start with Bumrah and make Shubman vice-captain," he added.