All-rounder Sikandar Raza, who bowls right-arm off break, picked up a historic hat-trick against Rwanda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier on Monday. By claiming three consecutive wickets in the 19th over of Rwanda's inning, Raza became the first Zimbabwe player to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. The all-rounder duly impressed in both batting and bowling departments as he scored 58 runs off 36 balls first and then returned figures of 3 for 3 in 2.4 overs. Watch Raza's hat-trick here:

Zimbabwe secured a crucial 144-run victory against Rwanda on Monday.

After suffering a shocking defeat to Uganda, Zimbabwe's aspirations to qualify for the T20 World Cup were challenged, but they produced a good brand of cricket against Rwanda to keep their chances of qualification alive.

Zimbabwe's experienced all-rounder Raza led the charge with a special performance.

His knock of 58 was graced with six fours and four sixes. His partner on the other end, Tadiwanashe Marumani matched Raza and added 50 from 31 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes.

Brisk contributions from Ryan Burl (44 not out from 21) and Luke Jongwe (17 not out from 4) in the death overs, helped Zimbabwe to 215/4.

Raza continued his stunning form and did serious damage with the ball. His efforts ensured that the Rwanda chase was never able to spread its wings right from the kick-off. While Richard Ngrava (3/11), and Blessing Muzarabani (1/10) did the early damage, Ryan Burl (2/7) hit the middle-order with his clinical spell.

Raza came in and finished the game once more for Zimbabwe. He wiped off the tail with a hat-trick in the 19th over to finish the game with a figure of 3/3.

Despite this win, Zimbabwe sit in the fourth spot with only four points on the table and needs other results to fall their way in order to qualify. Uganda hold the second spot with six points and a net run rate of +0.503.

(With ANI Inputs)