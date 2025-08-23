Shubman Gill has been in focus for the last couple of months. He was named the Indian cricket team's Test captain and excelled in England. Then, there were doubts over his selection for the Asia Cup T20, but he made it through and was named the vice-captain. In the midst of this, a report has claimed that the 25-year-old Indian cricket team Test captain is likely to miss a major BCCI event, which would have been the top Indian cricket team stars' first event since the England tour.

Gill is "unwell," a report in Cricbuzz said, and might miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting in Bengaluru in the last week of August. Gill was recently named as the captain of the North Zone team. "The physios recently examined him and submitted a health status report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about 24 hours ago. At present, Gill (25) is in Chandigarh, resting at home," the report published on Saturday said.

The report added that "officials within the BCCI and selection committee - national and zonal" did not respond to questions about Gill's availability, but "sources close to the India Test skipper confirmed" the development.

Gill's unavailability comes just weeks before the Asia Cup that starts on September 9. Even if Gill plays the Duleep Trophy, he would not have been able to play all the matches as the continental event's dates would have clashed.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates starting September 9. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host the 19 matches, with the Dubai International Stadium hosting the final on September 28.

The tournament will also mark a resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan-after escalating military tensions earlier this year with both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League halted briefly.

India and Pakistan will first meet in Group A on September 14, with another game slated for the next round - Super Four - potentially on September 21. Both matches will be played in Dubai. There could be a third possible clash in the final if both sides make it that far in the tournament.