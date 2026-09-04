The 'Prince' of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, holds a special relationship with the 'King', Virat Kohli, and it is no secret to cricket lovers. The camaraderie between the two batters has often mesmerised fans both on and off the field, with Gill frequently citing Kohli as his idol and mentor. However, even Gill would not have anticipated finding himself in a whole new role connected to the legend, courtesy of Kohli's young son, Akaay.

In a viral Instagram reel that recently caught the internet's attention, Gill was humorously referred to as the 'uncle' of Kohli's son. As cricket enthusiasts flooded the comments section with laughter and memes, Gill himself could not resist joining in on the fun.

The short video features a content creator acting as Akaay's school teacher. In the comedy clip, the fake teacher demands that Akaay bring his high-profile parents -- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma -- to school the following day as punishment for a minor infraction. Adding a clever twist to the scenario, the creator blushes and tells the toddler to bring his 'uncle' Shubman Gill along as well.

Amplifying the joke, Gill dropped a comment directly under the video that immediately set social media abuzz. Tagging Virat Kohli, Gill wrote: "bhai dw I gotchu" (Brother, don't worry, I've got you covered).

He ain't gonna reply Gill bro pic.twitter.com/rJsNktEJ6l — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) September 3, 2026

Gill's quick wit and playful intervention left fans on social media in stitches. Thousands of fans reacted to his response, praising the wholesome bond and easygoing dynamic shared by two of India's biggest sports stars. The comment section quickly turned into a celebration of their brotherhood, proving once again why their off-field interactions remain an absolute favourite among the cricketing community.

Kohli and Gill are next expected to share the dressing room as India's ODI team takes on West Indies in a 3-match series, starting September 27.

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