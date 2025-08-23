India Test captain and newly-appointed T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is reportedly down with fever, just under three weeks away from the Asia Cup 2025. The sudden bout of illness could lead to Gill missing the Duleep Trophy 2025, which takes place just before the Asia Cup. However, latest reports have claimed that despite his fever, Gill is keen on playing the Duleep Trophy, wanting to set a good example as a member of India's leadership group. Gill was named captain of North Zone for the Duleep Trophy.

As per a report by RevSportz, Gill is hopeful of playing the first game of the zonal tournament, when North Zone take on East Zone in a play-off match on Thursday, August 28.

Should the BCCI's medical team clear him to play, Gill is reportedly willing to return to the action in the Duleep Trophy opener.

Earlier in the year, the BCCI had initiated a formal 10-point diktat, authorising that all senior India players must be available for domestic tournaments unless they're out due to injury. Gill is seemingly determined to follow that route.

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 10 for India, leaving Gill just under three weeks to fully recover from his viral fever.

Gill was appointed India's Test captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format earlier this year. Gill's first assignment was a challenging five-match away Test series against England, which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gill performed admirably with the bat, slamming by far the most runs in the series. Gill made a whopping 754 runs with four centuries, including a double century, making it the second-best individual Test series in terms of runs by any Indian batter.

A few days shy of his 26th birthday, Gill has now been brought back into the T20I fold for the Asia Cup. He has also been made vice-captain, just like he is in ODIs, implying that the BCCI are looking at him as a long-term all-format India captain.