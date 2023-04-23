India and Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill on Saturday chose Sachin Tendulkar as his dream opening partner in cricket. In a Q&A interaction at Jio cinema, when asked who would be his dream opening pair, he answered that he wanted to open with Sachin. "Sachin Tendulkar," he said. Shubman in this year's IPL has scored 228 in six matches with an average of 32.74 comprising two fifties. He has the best score of 67 and has a strike rate of 138.18. When he was asked to describe Hardik Pandya's captaincy in one word, he said that Pandya's captaincy is electric.

Hardik in his first captaincy of the IPL won the trophy in the year 2022. In 14 matches last year, GT won ten matches and later won the qualifiers and final of IPL.

The GT opener said that his favourite IPL moment was, "When GT won the maiden title of IPL last year."

He further added that his favourite innings were a knock of 96 off 59 balls which he played against Punjab Kings in 2022.

Shubman in his IPL career has scored 2128 runs in 80 matches with an average of 32.74 and a strike rate of 126.52. He has bagged 16 fifties and played the best knock of 96 against PBKS.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Currently, Gujarat is in the fourth position with four wins after playing six matches. They have lost only two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, they had given a low target of 136 and LSG had a great start but with the improbable spell of Mohit Sharma, GT won that match by 7 runs.

Defending champions will play their next match with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as their seventh match of the tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)