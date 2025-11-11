India batter Shreyas Iyer is doubtful for the ODI series against South Africa, after escaping a near fatal injury last month in Australia, according to a report. The Shubman Gill-led side will play three ODIs against the Proteas at Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Shreyas was discharged from the hospital last week after sustaining an injury during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. He injured himself while taking a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later revealed that he was admitted to a Sydney hospital for a lacerated spleen with internal bleeding.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the batter needs more time to be fit to play international cricket.

"He will take more time to be fully match fit and the board and selection committee doesn't want to rush after his injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"Iyer's oxygen had dropped to 50 and for ten minutes he wasn't able to stand properly. There was a complete black out around him and it took him some time to come back to normal," the source added.

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

Fans would hope that he makes a quick recovery, as he is one of the backbones of the Indian middle order along with KL Rahul and Axar Patel. This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53, with five fifties and a best score of 79.

This also includes an ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, during which he scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, with two fifties, finishing as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest.

He is one of India's premier batters, with 2,917 runs in 73 ODIs and 67 innings at an average of 47.81, including five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128*. The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs at home, starting from November 30, under serious jeopardy.

(With ANI Inputs)