India batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to be out of action until March 2026, a BCCI source told NDTV. The 30-year-old sustained a serious injury during the third India vs Australia ODI in late October this year. He was admitted to a hospital in Sydney with a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. It has been learnt that the player is still recovering from the injury and is expected to miss India's next two ODI series. The source also revealed that Shreyas is unlikely to return to action before the IPL.

In a statement on November 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Iyer was discharged from a Sydney hospital, with specialists in Australia and India being pleased with his recovery. The Indian team had assigned team doctor Rizwan Khan to be with Iyer at the hospital in Sydney.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also said the board extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury.

Since then, the right-handed batter has been in Sydney for follow-up consultations, and as per the update, it seems he will be on his way back to India soon. On return home, Iyer will be out of action for at least the next few months in order to achieve total recovery and match fitness.

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53, with five fifties and a best score of 79.

