Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a serious spleen laceration while attempting to take a diving catch during an India vs Australia ODI in October, will not return for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The series starts on January 11. He has not received clearance from the BCCI. He can bat but has not regained the strength to be on the field. According to a report in TOI, Iyer has lost around 6 kg due to the injury, as there has been a drop in muscle mass.

On Sunday, media reports claimed that if Shreyas's recovery goes as planned, he is likely to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai on January 3 and 6, before linking up with the Indian team in Vadodara ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis.

However, a BCCI source told NDTV that Shreyas's participation in the three-match ODI series, as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy games, will depend on whether the batter can cope with the physical rigours of a 50-over game following abdominal surgery.

"Shreyas Iyer has started skill training this week. He is in good shape. But we will have to assess his ability to field in a 50-over game before putting him back on the park. Depending on how he pulls up, his participation in the Vijay Hazare will be decided," a BCCI source told NDTV.

Shreyas suffered a serious spleen laceration while attempting to take a diving catch off Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. Subsequent scans at a hospital in Sydney revealed internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalization and intensive care.

He underwent a minor surgical procedure to control the bleeding and was closely monitored by local medical specialists in Australia and India, including the Indian team doctor, before his condition improved and he flew back home.