Despite leading India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title, Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to be removed as captain of the T20I side. According to a report by the Times of India, the BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has "run out of patience" regarding Suryakumar's lack of form with the bat. Instead, the BCCI are reportedly looking to not only hand Shreyas Iyer a comeback into the T20I side, but also make him the captain, starting from the post-IPL 2026 tour of Ireland and England.

The report further states that the Team India selectors are also keen on bringing some freshness into the T20I side, as the team begins a new cycle following their T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

According to the report, Shreyas is the frontrunner to become the new captain unless there is a late change in the decision. On the other hand, there is a massive question mark on whether Suryakumar even makes the squad as a batter.

Despite India's excellent record in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for runs in recent months, and his miseries have been compounded by an IPL 2026 season where he has managed just 195 runs in 10 games for Mumbai Indians (MI).

The report also states that well-placed BCCI and Team India sources revealed that Suryakumar has been suffering from a wrist issue for a while, playing even with pain and discomfort.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to six wins from their first seven games, also slamming 333 runs in nine innings.

It is important to remember that Suryakumar is yet to lose a single T20I series since taking over as India captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement. On the other hand, Shreyas has not played a T20I in over two years. His last appearance came in December 2023.

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