The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2024 honoured some of the best Indian cricketers of the year, both men and women. However, amidst players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid being felicitated, cricket fans went gaga over a wonderful moment between two India stalwarts. During the event, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and India's ODI middle-order pillar Shreyas Iyer was seen leaving his seat for India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Fans lapped up the heartwarming moment, as the video went viral on social media.

In an event packed with stars, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted struggling to find a seat. Soon, Shreyas got up from his seat and Rohit replaced him there, as Shreyas went and sat in the row in front. Whether the KKR batsman gave up the seat or Rohit asked it is unclear, but the two were seen exchanging smiles.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's beautiful gesture for Hitman Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/uQEoNl5a1Z — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) August 21, 2024

Rohit was awarded the award of 'International Cricketer of the Year' at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards. Rohit - who is also sponsored by CEAT - had been India' top run-scorer as the nation ended an 11-year drought for a major ICC trophy, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Shreyas, on the other hand, had guided KKR to a dominant IPL 2024 title win, and took home the 'T20 Leadership' award on the night.

Full list of awards:

Men's International Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma

Test Batter of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Test Bowler of the Year: R Ashwin

ODI Batter of the Year: Virat Kohli

ODI Bowler of the Year: Mohammed Shami

T20I Batter of the Year: Phil Salt

T20I Bowler of the Year: Tim Southee

T20 Leadership award: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Lifetime Achievement: Rahul Dravid

Award for excellent in sports administration: Jay Shah

Most matches as captain in women's T20I history: Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Indian bowler of the year: Deepti Sharma

Fastest double-century in women's Test: Shafali Verma