Speculation over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's spots in Team India's plans for the 2027 Cricket World Cup continue, with just over a year to go till the tournament begins. While the duo are still the pillars of India's ODI setup, their age and possible concerns over fitness and form have brought their places into question. Kohli still appears to be firmly in head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's plans, but Rohit's future appears less certain, as things stand.

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, delivered a blunt verdict when asked about the veteran duo's chances of making India's 2027 World Cup squad.

Rajkumar stated that there should simply be no debate regarding Kohli's spot in the team.

"I think you should see for yourself what he (Kohli) is doing, what he has done in the last few matches, and how he is doing it on the field. So I think it should not be a discussion even," he said, in an interaction with India Today.

"He has tremendous confidence in his own ability, and he works really hard. He's got tremendous work ethic," Rajkumar added.

"God has made him for cricket and the work ethic he had was simply brilliant, and that is why he became such a big player. He has given the fitness mantra not only to the cricketers, but to the whole country. So he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket, and I'm really proud of him," he further said, speaking on Kohli.

As for Rohit, Rajkumar reminded everyone that the 39-year-old still possesses match-winning capabilities.

"I mean, as a player, I think he (Rohit) is a tremendous player. Undoubtedly, he's a match-winner. On his given day, he's a match-winner," he stated.

The BCCI selection committee had reportedly decided to move on from Rohit and give regular opportunities to Yashasvi Jaiswal after India's ODI series against England in July. However, after Rohit smashed a scintillating 138 in the final ODI of the series, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed talks of the veteran opener potentially retiring.

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