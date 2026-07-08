Veteran Indian cricket team batter Hanuma Vihari delivered a stunning verdict on the inclusion of 27-year-old fast bowler Yash Thakur for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The BCCI selectors went with a new-look bowling attack for the three-match series with the likes of Thakur, Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma being called up. However, Vihari was not convinced with the selections and pointed out that both Mayank and Thakur have not performed well in the IPL as well. He termed Thakur's inclusion 'shocking and also said that Mayank has been quite injury-prone in the past.

"Mayank Yadav has been brought in. He is injury-prone and did not even play many matches in the IPL. The matches he played, he did not perform well, but he has come in. He is not bowling those 150s anymore either. Yash Thakur also did not perform in the IPL and did not even feature in the playing 11 in many games but is selected in the Indian team, again a shocking inclusion," he said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane expressed surprise over the omission of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from India's T20I squad for the Zimbabwe tour, saying he hoped the selectors had communicated the decision to the player.

Sharing an Instagram Story, Rahane backed Samson and said he expected the wicketkeeper-batter to return to the national side soon. "Hope there has been some communication with @imsanjusamson. Find it odd that the hero of our recent T20 WC win has been left out of the T20 squad to Zimbabwe. Hope to see him back in the team soon," Rahane wrote on his Instagram Story.

Rahane's remarks came after the announcement of India's squad for the Zimbabwe T20I series, which did not include Samson despite his contributions during India's successful ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

(With ANI inputs)

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