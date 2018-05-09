 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Malik Says 2019 World Cup Will Be His Last But Wants To Play World T20I In 2020

Updated: 09 May 2018 18:29 IST

Shoaib Malik's next assignment is the Caribbean Premier League.

Shoaib Malik Says 2019 World Cup Will Be His Last But Wants To Play World T20I In 2020
2019 World Cup will be Shoaib Malik's last 50-over tournament © AFP

Shoaib Malik said on Wednesday that 2019 ICC World Cup will be his last 50-over tournament but maintained that he still wants to play the Twenty20 format for his country and would like to play the 2020 T20I World Cup in Australia. The 36-year-old all-rounder is three matches away from tying his former team-mate Shahid Afridi's record as the most capped Pakistan player in T20Is. "The 2019 World Cup is my last World Cup, but I want to play in the World T20 in 2020; that is my goal for Twenty20 cricket," Malik was quoted by espncricinfo as saying.

"These are the two big goals which I'm looking at; let's see how it goes. If I'm consistently performing, then I want to play these two World Cups," the former Pakistan captain added.

Malik, whose next assignment is with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which will be held from August to September this year, is excited at the prospect of playing in pitches resembling the conditions in the sub-continent.

"Guyana is more like you're playing in the subcontinent, I think," he said.

"If you're playing for a new team the expectations are a lot from you. When they have seen someone that did well for a longer run the expectations are obviously high," added Malik, who previously played for the Barbados Tridents for five years and helped them to the title in 2014.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shoaib Malik's next assignment is the Caribbean Premier League
  • 2019 World Cup will be Shoaib Malik's last 50-over tournament
  • Shoaib Malik said he wants to play both 2019 WC and 2020 World T20I
Related Articles
Shoaib Malik Says 2019 World Cup Will Be His Last But Wants To Play World T20I In 2020
Shoaib Malik Says 2019 World Cup Will Be His Last But Wants To Play World T20I In 2020
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza's Father Confirms News Of Daughter's Pregnancy, Says Due Date In October
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Share Cryptic
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Share Cryptic 'Baby' Post, Congratulations Pour In For Couple
When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Pakistan Won
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Pakistan Won't Take Windies Lightly, Says Shoaib Malik
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.