Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has lashed out at Shoaib Akhtar, following his comments on star batter Babar Azam. During a recent appearance on a local news channel, Akhtar had criticised Babar's communications, saying that the Pakistan captain can't speak English properly. The 47-year-old faced a lot of flak for his comments on Babar, as well as former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal. Raja labelled Akhtar a "delusional superstar", adding that it is more important to become a human first than a brand.

"Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand. Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don't let others do their job professionally," Ramiz said on Bol News.

On being asked about Akthar's aspiration to become the chairman of PCB, Raja said that the former speedster first need to get a degree.

"He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB," Ramiz added.

Akhtar, who made his Pakistan debut in 1997, only played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is. His career was marred with injuries.

He retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. Post-retirement, he began a YouTube career by starting his own channel, where he gives unfiltered reviews on various cricket related topics.

