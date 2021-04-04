A catch taken by Marnus Labuschagne for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield against New South Wales has left Twitterati confused, with many claiming that it should not have been given out. NSW's Baxter Holt got a thick outside edge off Mitchell Swepson's bowling and the ball looped up towards Labuschagne at cover. Labuschagne, running back, caught the ball, but looked like he was falling back before he turned around and the ball popped out of his hand. The umpire gave it out, bringing an end to NSW's first inning.

"A 'peculiar' ending to the NSW innings, with this deemed to be a legal catch," cricket.com.au wrote as they tweeted the video.

A 'peculiar' ending to the NSW innings, with this deemed to be a legal catch #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/T4gQgr1Rc2 - cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

Several users felt it was a contentious decision.

"That doesn't seem out to me for sure," one user wrote.

"It's not a legal catch, Catch is only complete once the fielder demonstrates control over the ball and their body. Ball came out before he had control over his body," wrote another.

"No way that should be given out. Never in control," wrote another.

"Bit of a flog act," read one of the comments, while another user wrote "It's a dropped catch".

That doesn't seem out to me for sure. - El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) April 4, 2021

It's not a legal catch,

Catch is only complete once the fielder demonstrates control over the ball and their body. Ball came out before he had control over his body. - Hyde (@grankin7) April 4, 2021

No way that should be given out. Never in control - Doc_Carter (@carter_doc) April 4, 2021

He did not have control of his body at all.... not out - James (@1050sprint07) April 4, 2021

Bit of a flog act - Glyn Williamson (@Wonkitout) April 4, 2021

Several users also found similarities to Herschelle Gibbs' infamous dropped catch in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against Australia, when he could have had Steve Waugh dismissed.

"If thats out, Steve Waugh was out at the 99 World Cup....." wrote a user.

"He just dropped the World Cup," wrote another.

Promoted

"Umpires trolling hershelle gibbs by giving this out," another user chipped in.

If thats out, Steve Waugh was out at the 99 World Cup..... - DK Louis (@DKLouis3) April 4, 2021

He just dropped the World Cup ... - Slave to the Economist (@to_economist) April 4, 2021

Umpires trolling hershelle gibbs by giving this out - Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) April 4, 2021

Labuschagne's catch saw New South Wales' first inning come to an end for the score of 381. Jason Sangha scored a century for NSW, while openers Daniel Hughes and Matthew Gilkes hit half-centuries.

After the changeover, Labuschagne went on to bring up his half-century for Queensland.