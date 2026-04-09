A stand named after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday as Mumbai Cricket Association also honoured its other greats including Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar and Dilip Sardesai. 'Shastri Stand' was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Sunil Gavaskar and current India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav among other high-profile gathering. Gates at the Wankhede were named after former India captain Edulji, former India all-rounder Solkar and Sardesai, who played 30 Tests and 179 first class games. Shastri, also a former India head coach, was visibly emotional in his speech at the Wankhede.

"My wife is here, daughter is here, she never saw me playing... My sister is there, my nephew is there, everyone is present, I am glad, only one disappointment, my father, he was my hero, he is not present here today," an emotional Shastri said.

"He watched every game from Garware pavilion end at that time, but he is upstairs, he will be proud that this has happened...

"There is one shot of mine on this Wankhede Stadium, you've hit sixes galore played over a span of 15, but that was against Australia, I hit Bruce Reed on top of the Ravi Shastri Stand, that is my favourite," said the cricketer-turned commentator in his inimitable style.

Edulji, a pioneer of women's cricket in India, too was overwhelmed with emotions.

"It is big honour for me and all women cricketers. It's a dream come true for me. It is a red letter day for me. I will never forget this day in my life," said Edulji, who has also been a BCCI administrator. She played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs.

Families of Eknath Solkar and Dilip Sardesai, who are no more, were also present on the occasion.

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