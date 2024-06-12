Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has undergone a successful foot surgery here on Wednesday and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for minimum three months. The 32-year-old shared a post-surgery photo on his instagram page captioned: "Operated successfully". It happens to be his second foot surgery after he had undergone the same five years back in 2019. The injury recurred during the South Africa tour earlier this year. Although he managed to make a bold return in the Ranji Trophy last season, helping Mumbai win its 42nd title, he had requested the BCCI for longer breaks between matches to ensure adequate recovery and preparation time for the players.

In the Indian Premier League this season, playing for Chennai Super Kings, he managed only five wickets in nine outings at an economy of 9.75.

Since Thakur is a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, the expenses for his treatment were paid by the board.

As far as his comeback is concerned, while there is no official word, sources in the know of things feels that it will take around three months to get back to training.

Therefore, chances are he could be back before or right on time for the upcoming domestic season.

