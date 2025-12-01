Australian great Shane Watson is relishing his return to competitive cricket, saying that the Legends Pro T20 League captures the buzz of the IPL while carrying the easy, sun-soaked charm of a game by the beach. Speaking ahead of his appearance in the Legends Pro T20 League, Watson said the drive to compete has never really left him. "Once that spark is in you, it's hard for it to disappear," he said. "I still enjoy hitting the ball cleanly, I still want to test myself, and this league gives me the space to do all of that while actually having fun again."

Back with familiar faces

For Watson, one of the biggest draws is sharing the field with players he has crossed paths with for years, sometimes as rivals, sometimes as teammates. "Being out there with guys like Harbhajan, Shikhar and Dale brings back a lot of memories," he said. "We've played against each other, spent time in the same dressing rooms and travelled across the world together. There's a lot of history there. Now we get to enjoy all of that without the intensity of points tables or titles. It's a different kind of special."

A venue that feels like home

Goa, he said, adds another layer of charm to the league. "I've played in so many places in India, but Goa has its own vibe. It's laid-back but still full of life," Watson added. "It reminds me of growing up in Australia, hitting balls on the beach, mates around you, and waves in the background. That carefree spirit really fits a league like this."

"It really does feel like the IPL for legends"

Watson believes the tournament is far more than a casual hit-out. For him, it's a celebration of an era of cricket and the supporters who lived through it. "This genuinely feels like the IPL for legends, big names, enthusiastic crowds and real cricket being played," he said. "The fans who watched us through our careers still turn up with incredible energy. The competitiveness is still there, and it's a nice way to honour what this whole generation brought to the sport."

Looking ahead, Watson is confident the league will strike a chord with supporters. "The response has already been fantastic," he added. "You can sense the excitement growing. I think this season will remind people exactly why they fell in love with the game." The league now moves into its next phase, promising strong contests, nostalgia and plenty of cricketing flair from some of the sport's most respected names.

About SG Group:

