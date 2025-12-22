Shakib Al Hasan's all-round show helped MI Emirates register a composed four-wicket victory over the table toppers Desert Vipers to extend their winning streak in the ILT20 in Dubai. After a disciplined bowling performance in the first innings, MI Emirates overcame early pressure, before Kieron Pollard and Shakib guided the team to victory. The Desert Vipers managed to score 124 courtesy Dan Lawrence's gritty 35 off 34 balls, but MI Emirates navigated a tricky chase with relative ease.

With the ball, spinner Shakib's two wickets for 14 runs led the charge and kept the Vipers in check, before Zahoor Khan's death bowling ensured the total remained below par.

In reply, MI Emirates stumbled in the powerplay and lost momentum in the middle overs, but Pollard's 26 off 15 balls flipped the contest decisively.

Even after his dismissal, Shakib held firm to see the chase through, striking the winning boundary to complete a controlled four-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

In the first innings, the Vipers made a subdued start in the powerplay, as Chris Woakes was excellent up front, conceding just 15 runs from his three overs.

MI Emirates tightened their grip through the middle overs as Shakib struck twice in a miserly spell to remove Zaman and Sam Curran (4 off 4), conceding just eight runs in two overs.

Fans can exclusively watch the live action on ‘Z's linear TV channels, OTT platform Zee 5 in India, with Zee5 Hindi offering free-to-view streaming as the exclusive digital partner.

Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India can catch the live action on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)