Shakib Al Hasan Loses Temper After Umpire Rejects Appeal, Fined

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is captaining Dhaka Dynamites in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), landed in a major controversy for his behaviour during a match after the umpire rejected the LBW appeal. The incident happened against Comilla Victorians on Monday when the latter needed 74 runs off 68 balls to win the game. Imrul Kayes was on strike when the veteran Bangladesh all-rounder appealed for the decision but the umpire turned it down and it didn't go down well on him. Disappointed with umpire's decision, he got furious and even uttered few cuss words.

For his indecent behaviour, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to impose a 50 percent match fees fine. "Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.2.4 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Using language or gesture(s) that is seriously obscene, seriously offensive or of a seriously insulting nature to another Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person during a Match'. In addition, three (03) demerit points have been added to Shakib's disciplinary record", the BCB release stated.

Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if a player reaches four or more demerit points in the tournament, the points will be converted into suspension points. Four demerit points would lead to a ban of one match.

Shakib is the leading wicket-taker for Dynamites this year. In the match against Rangapur Riders, he grabbed five wickets and joined the elite list of bowlers with 3 or more five-wicket hauls in the Twenty20 format.