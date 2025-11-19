West Indies batter Shai Hope levelled with legendary Brian Lara for the second-most centuries in ODIs for his team, while he became the second-fastest Caribbean batter to reach the 6,000 run mark after the great Sir Viv Richards on Wednesday. Hope continued proving his class as an ODI batter with two more feathers in his cap during the second ODI against New Zealand at Napier. During the match, he slammed a 69-ball 109*, with 13 fours and four sixes and a strike rate of over 157.

Now in 147 ODIs and 142 innings, Hope has scored 6,097 runs at an average of 50.80, with a strike rate of 79.79, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 170. He is the second-fastest to achieve this milestone by a Caribbean batter behind Viv, who achieved the milestone in 141 innings back in 1989.

Also, he has equalled Lara (19 centuries) for the second-most centuries in ODIs by a West Indies batter, he is seven more centuries away from toppling Chris Gayle (25 centuries) for most centuries by a WI batter.

This year in 14 ODIs, Hope has been sensational, having made 659 runs at an average of 59.45 and a strike rate of 99.09, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 120*. Also, in 38 international matches, he has made 1,489 runs in 43 innings at an average of 40.24, with four centuries and eight fifties, and a best score of 120*.

Coming to the match, Hope's 109* powered WI to 247/9 in 34 overs during the rain-curtailed clash, after NZ won the toss and elected to field first. Nathan Smith (4/42) and Kyle Jamieson (3/44) were amongst the top bowlers for Kiwis.

During the run-chase, half-centuries came from openers Devon Conway (90 in 84 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Rachin Ravindra (56 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), while Tom Latham (39* in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Mitchell Santner (34* in 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put the finishing touches in a successful run-chase with five wickets and three balls in hand.

Hope secured the 'Player of the Match' award, while NZ gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, with one game to go.

