Shahid Afridi Takes A Dig At Ian Chappell After Pakistan Beat Australia

Updated: 17 January 2017 10:14 IST

Shahid Afridi waited for the opportune moment to strike back at Ian Chappell, who had suggested that Cricket Australia should not invite Pakistan to play Down Under till their performances improve.

Shahid Afridi Takes A Dig At Ian Chappell After Pakistan Beat Australia
Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to taunt Ian Chappell for his comments about Pakistan. © Facebook

Mercurial all-rounder Shahid Afridi took on former Australian captain and current cricket commentator Ian Chappell after Pakistan's resounding win over Australia in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors eased to a six-wicket win over Steve Smith's side on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1. Afridi saw this as a chance to taunt Chappell, who was extremely critical of the Pakistani team after their woeful show in the Test series.

Chappell had questioned Pakistan's ability to compete and even suggested that Cricket Australia should not invite them to play Down Under till performances improve. Chappell's comments created quite a furore, with Pakistan's Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq too hitting back.

"It is a very irresponsible and useless statement from him. Does it mean that Australia, who have been whitewashed by a young team in Sri Lanka, in India and even in the UAE by Pakistan, should not be invited to tour Asian countries," Misbah said.

Afridi, however, waited for the opportune moment to strike. Taking to Twitter, this is what the 36-year-old said:

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar too had questioned the logic behind Chappell's comments.

The third ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday at Perth. The visitors, who are often criticised for lacking consistency, will hope to carry forward the momentum and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

