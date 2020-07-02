Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that his wife and two of his daughters who were earlier found coronavirus positive have now tested negative for COVID-19. "Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one," Afridi tweeted, with a photo of him holding up his youngest daughter.

Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one pic.twitter.com/J5mDv7DnBD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 2, 2020

Afridi had tweeted on June 13, announcing that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," he had tweeted.

Recently, 10 Pakistan players tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

However, six of them, including Mohammad Hafeez, were cleared upon a second round of testing and are eligible to join the rest of the squad in the UK.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

He scored 8,064 runs in ODIs, 1,716 runs in Tests and 1,416 in the shortest format of the game.

The all-rounder finished his career with 395 wickets to his name in the 50-over format in addition to taking 48 and 98 wickets in Tests and T20Is respectively.