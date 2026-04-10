Pakistan cricket star Shaheen Afridi has faced heavy criticism on social media after praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their role in mediating the US-Iran ceasefire. Social media users were quick to draw parallels with teammate Naseem Shah, questioning whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would fine Shaheen for making a political statement. Naseem recently faced a PKR 2 crore fine for breaching various clauses of the PCB's social media guidelines after criticising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. However, there has been no official reaction from the PCB regarding Shaheen's post.

"Proud to see Pakistan leading the way for the greater good of world peace. Truly encouraging to see our PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir pushing for dialogue and stability. A ceasefire is always a win for humanity, with Pakistan paving the way towards hope, unity, and lasting peace. I am a proud Pakistani. Pakistan always Zindabad," Shaheen posted.

Will Shaheen Afridi be fined and dropped out for making a political tweet like Naseem Shah was? — Mooman (@MoomanMuhammad) April 8, 2026

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars imposed a fine of PKR 1 million (approx. USD 3,600) on captain Shaheen Shah Afridi following an incident in which Punjab police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Qalandars stated the fine was levied to "uphold discipline and ensure accountability" within the squad. No action was taken against Sikandar Raza, who was also mentioned in the police report.

Raza and Shaheen were accused of a serious security breach after four "unauthorised" individuals entered the team's hotel floor. In a letter to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, a deputy police inspector alleged the players "forcefully escorted" the visitors to a room. Raza later clarified that the four people were his close family and friends.

"Shaheen did not force anyone. My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them. If these were the SOPs, I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen," Raza said.

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