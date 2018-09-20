Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem Breaks List A Bowling World Record With Historic Spell

Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Thursday entered the record books after breaking a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an astonishing haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8. Jharkhand eventually won the game by seven wickets.

The previous best bowling effort was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a match in the 1997-98 season. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

"I didn't know until some people told me that I had broken the world record. It feels really good to play for the state (team) and do well and help it win matches," Nadeem said.

Nadeem also bagged a hat-trick in the match, dismissing M K Lomror (6), CD Bist (0) in the 20th over and T N Dhillon (1) off the first ball of the 22nd over.

"I was happy with my performance and the hat-trick made it more special. It is nice to do that," he said. Nadeem said he was happy with the way he was bowling and felt that the stint as a net bowler to the Indian batsmen at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai was helpful.

"Bowling to the batsmen in the national team helps a lot. I was able to work on my bowling. You can know where you stand when you bowl to top-quality batsmen. I am happy I got the opportunity," Nadeem added.

The 29-year-old has played 99 first-class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s. He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.

He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

(With PTI inputs)