It's been lonely, it's been brutal, but it's also been worth it. On the cusp of reclaiming her cricketing life, trans-athlete Anaya Bangar is unruffled by what the sceptics and critics have to say as she feels a bit of "education" is all it would take for them to come around. "Served with silence" by the BCCI when she first approached the Board for assistance in becoming a part of India's women's cricket set-up, the 25-year-old found support from Cricket Australia, which allowed her to compete at the community shield level.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Anaya said she has been through a roller-coaster ride since the beginning of her transition in 2022, a process which culminated with a gender affirming surgery in March this year.

"...when you're transitioning, and when you're a trans-athlete, during this political climate in this world, it can get very isolating. You feel very lonely, you feel like there's no one who really understands out there," she said.

"Everyone out there is trying to give you solutions, when you know that your own case is the right one. You know what is happening with you is injustice. So, during all of this, just the fact of being with myself, solitude has helped me a lot throughout all this," added the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, whose father is former India player and decorated coach Sanjay Bangar.

"Right now, just hearing the news about Cricket Australia clearing me, and basically providing me a path to play women's cricket, to play cricket as who I am is huge for me." Anaya had given up hope of ever playing the game and although she is grateful towards her family for the support it offered for "necessities", it is the universe that, she feels, changed her circumstances for the better.

"To be honest, emotionally, it's just been all by myself, but I'm grateful for the support for the necessities that I had from my family.

"I never thought that I'll be able to get (to) play cricket ever since the day I started transitioning. I just tried to put myself out there and see what happens, and whatever works, works. And throughout all this, I think the universe has backed me a lot, and here we are," she said.

Stronger and wiser now

Anaya was still recovering from the after-effects of her surgery when she approached Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge in June after coming to know about their policy of allowing trans players in women's cricket.

The process thereafter was smooth and swift unlike the lack of response that she encountered on approaching the BCCI. She hoped the Indian Board would figure out a policy for future.

"...it is very disappointing and heartbreaking that I was served with silence.

"I knew that transitioning was going to make me steer away from cricket...I hope that BCCI is open to this and tries to form policies surrounding this topic, since I'm the first case in India.

"I would be happy to be a part of the team and provide my insights and gatherings throughout my whole journey and what would work best for our country and women's sport in the future," she said.

The experience though made her "stronger and wiser".

"To be honest, transitioning was always about being happy and comfortable in my own skin. And I had to take the necessary steps during that time in my life to basically give up the sport that I loved. Go through major changes, go through major family dynamic changes and everything," she said.

"...And I couldn't be more grateful for this journey. It's been a rollercoaster, it's been brutal, it's been filled with emotions, but I'm glad I'm on the stepping stone now."

Being on "Survival Mode"

Anaya said she has been stuck in "survival mode" for a long time and is only now processing all that she has gone through.

"...basically now, the next role is to go there and play club cricket and prove myself by my performances, and if I do well, I hopefully might have a chance to be picked for the Women's Big Bash League. So, baby steps from here, but the major part of having a place to play has been cleared," she said.

Anaya is currently in talks with a few cricket clubs and waiting for the right one "to go there and start playing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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