Senior Pakistan batter Mohammed Rizwan has sought clarification over why he was summoned by the country's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), amid the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) investigation over possible corruption during the recent tour of England. Rizwan was questioned for two hours and had his mobile phone examined in an investigation concerning possible dressing room leaks. Initially, it was reported that Rizwan had been totally compliant with the ongoing investigation. However, a new report has emerged claiming that Rizwan has written to the NCCIA seeking clarification on the situation.

According to a report by Pakistan-based outlet Geo News, Rizwan has raised multiple questions in his letter and demanded the reasons for his summoning.

Rizwan and fellow senior batter Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by the NCCIA last Tuesday. Their mobile phones were also seized and their financial dealings during the tour were scrutinised by the PCB's security team.

Rizwan and Imam were among seven players sent home midway during the Test series, in which Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by England.

"Why was I called by the NCCIA? I want to know for what reason you are calling me," Rizwan wrote in his letter, as per the report.

The 34-year-old also reportedly questioned why his mobile phone has not yet been returned after it was seized by the PCB and handed over to relevant authorities.

Earlier, a report by Pakistan-based outlet Samaa TV mentioned that Rizwan had confirmed his total cooperation with the investigation, but was planning to release a media statement after matters became clearer.

The international future of the veteran wicket-keeper batter is up in the air after his recent axing from the Test squad, meaning he is currently out of the Pakistan squad in all three formats. Rizwan has played 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan to date.

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