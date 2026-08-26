Former captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take firm action against pacer Brydon Carse following his alleged involvement in a nightclub incident. A few days ago, a video surfaced on social media showing Carse being handcuffed by police outside a pub and briefly detained during a night out with his Durham teammate Matthew Potts. The fast bowler, who was not part of the playing XI for the opening Test against Pakistan in Leeds, has since been dropped from England's squad for the second Test at Lord's.

With the ECB currently investigating the matter, Vaughan stated that the board should impose the strictest possible sanction if Carse is found guilty, saying it would send a strong message and set an example for other players.

"Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme, so that everyone knows that if you misbehave or bring any kind of bad reputation on to this team, you know what's going to come. It's the only punishment that will really hurt players," said Vaughan while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Carse was part of the England squad for two of the three Tests against Pakistan at home but was released to play for Durham in the County Championship after he was not picked in the opener at Leeds.

He picked 2-82 and scored 26 runs for his domestic side, helping them beat Derbyshire in three days. He went out to celebrate with his teammates when the incident occurred.

As result of the incident, The ECB said that the speedster "will no longer be available for selection" for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday . He will be replaced by Hampshire right-arm pacer Sonny Baker in the squad.

Carse case is a latest edition in England cricket's list of night club incidences. Last October, England white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Wellington, New Zealand, with team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue also present. During the Ashes tour of Australia, opener Ben Duckett was filmed apparently drunk on England's holiday in Noosa.

And in June, former Test captain Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew and were present when a member of England's security staff was punched by a Saracens rugby player in a London nightclub.

(With IANS Inputs)

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