Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to post a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni after they met following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. “Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn't remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet,” he tweeted.

Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn't remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #leader #friend pic.twitter.com/R2XkrLUrEq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2023

Dhoni punished Khaleel Ahmed and then marshalled his bowling resources to perfection as Chennai Super Kings comprehensively beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to take a giant stride towards IPL play-off on Wednesday.

The talismanic skipper's couple of monstrous sixes in his 9-ball-20 did help CSK get to 167 for 8, which was at least 20 runs above-par on a tacky Chepauk track. During his innings, he could be seen limping. Seeing that video, saddened Irfan Pathan. "Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," Irfan tweeted.

Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2023

The total was just what Dhoni needed to marshall his bowlers as Delhi Capitals were never in hunt after their batting mainstays David Warner (0), Phil Salt (17) and Mitch Marsh (5) were out by the start of the fourth over.

In the end, DC managed only 140 for 8 and their struggles were real as not even 10 fours were hit in the entire innings. The DC batters managed only seven boundaries and four over-boundaries.

The win took CSK to 15 points and one win from two remaining games will certainly seal their place in the last four. As far as DC's campaign is concerned, it is almost curtains with 8 points from 11 games with seven defeats.

