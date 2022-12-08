The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Indian cricket team's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. "India's 2022-23 international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January," the BCCI said in a statement. The contest will start with a T20I in Mumbai on January 3 and will end with an ODI in Trivandrum on January 15. Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati and Kolkata are the other venues for the series.

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. "The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand," the BCCI said.

The Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from February 9. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

