The Asian Games schedule for the cricket tournament was unveiled on Sunday, as per Olympics.com, with the matches set to take place from September 17 to October 3. Japan is set to host the Asian Games from September 19 to October 4, with competition in some disciplines starting nine days before the official opening ceremony, according to the schedule released by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC). The T20 format will enthral viewers during the Asian Games, with both men's and women's teams set to feature in the tournament. The matches will be held at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

The women's cricket tournament starts on September 17, and the matches to crown the medallists will start on September 22. Eight teams are set to grace the women's cricket competition, with India as their defending champions. The competition would be a direct knockout one, starting from the quarterfinals.

India holds the men's title as well, and the men's competition will start on September 24, with medal matches from October 3. The men's cricket event will feature 10 teams, and there will be three days of some preliminary action before the high-stakes quarterfinals begin.

If the men's cricket follows the same format as the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the top four seeded teams will start directly from the quarters, leaving six teams to play preliminary matches in order to determine the other four teams making it to the quarterfinals.

All the matchdays will be double-headers, with the morning game beginning at 9 AM local time and 5:30 AM IST and the afternoon games starting at 2 PM in Japan, 10:30 AM as per IST.

